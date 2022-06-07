Jeff Goldblum's Tale About Sitting Next To 'Spectacular' Princess Diana At Early Jurassic Park Screening Is All Kinds Of Iconic

Jeff Goldblum has recalled the time he shared popcorn with Princess Diana at a special screening of the first Jurassic Park film, almost 30 years ago.

Although he didn’t reveal if the treat was salty or sweet, the actor did describe Diana as a “spectacular lady” after they were seated next to one another at the showing at London’s Natural History Museum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hollywood star was joined by his fellow cast members including Sam Neill and Richard Attenborough at the event in 1993.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) attends the premiere of the Steven Spielberg film 'Jurassic Park' in London, 15th July 1993. From left to right, she is meeting star Ariana Richards, director Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, and stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images) Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images

Recalling the premiere of Jurassic Park, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m remembering London.

Advertisement

“We showed it to, speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening.

“Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed them the movie.”

Advertisement

“I was standing there next to Diana… sitting, with popcorn.

He added: “I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady.”

Jeff isn’t the only star who has memories of sitting next to Diana at a film premiere.

But instead of pinching himself, all the then-24-year-old Michael could do was cross his legs.

“She was sitting next to me. The lights go down and the movie starts and I realise I am one fake yawn and an arm stretch away from being on a date with her, which is hilarious,” Michael recalled.

“The movie started and also I had to go pee. So for the rest of the movie, I’m sitting there like dying. I can’t say anything to her and I can’t walk away from her because I can’t turn my back on her.”