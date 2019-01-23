Emiliano Sala: Search Resumes For Missing Plane Carrying Cardiff City Striker

The search for a missing plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala has resumed after efforts were suspended at sunset last night.
The footballer is feared dead after French aviation officials confirmed the 28-year-old Argentine striker was on board the aircraft, which lost contact over the Channel Islands on Monday night.
Sala had been flying to Cardiff after signing for the Premier League team in a £15 million deal.
Search and rescue efforts from the Channel Islands, France and the UK throughout Tuesday saw five aircraft and two lifeboats cover 1,000 sq miles.
Guernsey Police said on Tuesday that crews had spotted floating objects in the water, but could not confirm whether they were from the missing aircraft.
“We have found no signs of those on board. If they did land on the water, the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim,” the force tweeted.
The plane left Nantes in north-west France just after 7pm on Monday, but lost contact at 2,300ft and vanished from radar off Alderney.