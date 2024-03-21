Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why She Turned Her Engagement Diamonds Into 'Divorce Rings'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Emily Ratajkowski is making divorce rings a thing.

The model and memoirist showed off the latest additions to her jewelry collection in a Tuesday Instagram post ― two rings crafted from the diamonds of her engagement ring.

In the series of photos, Ratajkowski flashed twin pieces by Alison Lou, the jeweler who designed the original two-stoned Toi et Moi ring given to her by her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, following their 2018 wedding.

One ring is a giant pear-shaped diamond set in yellow gold on her pinky, and the other is a princess-cut diamond with trapezoid side stones on her ring finger.

“Divorce rings,” she captioned the snapshots, also tagging Lou.

Ratajkowski initially filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, who produced movies such as Uncut Gems, Good Time and Bodies Bodies Bodies, in September 2022. The two share a 3-year-old son, Sylvester.

The star unpacked her inspiration for the designs in an interview with Vogue on Tuesday, telling the outlet, “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man. The rings represent my own personal evolution.”

After separating from Bear-McLard, Ratajkowski has said she’s more than fine with life as a divorcée.