Emma Stone Explains How She Ended Up With A Black Eye The Week Of Her Wedding

Emma Stone had an unfortunate mishap before her 2020 wedding to Dave McCary.

The Poor Things actor admitted to being a bit accident-prone during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast released on Monday.

“The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” the Oscar winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

When Sean suggested that Emma, who’d already named several of her other maladies during the conversation, might need a helmet going forward, she joked: “I need a helmet and extensive therapy.”

The La La Land star met her husband in 2016 when she hosted Saturday Night Live and he directed her in the sketch Wells For Boys.

Emma talked about how much SNL meant to her when she returned to Studio 8H for her fifth hosting gig earlier this month.

“I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband at SNL,” she said during her monologue. “I know he’s pretty camera-shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us. I’d love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK.”

Instead of Dave, the camera cut to a smirking Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator and longtime producer.

“I love you so much, honey,” Emma gushed, blowing the producer a kiss.

Emma and Dave announced their engagement in 2019 and privately wed the year later. They welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021.