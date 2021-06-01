Emma Stone Explains Why One Of Cruella's Trademarks Is Missing From New Disney Film

Emma Stone has helped breathe some life back into the box office with her Cruella origin story, but there’s one aspect of the classic villain that hasn’t made it into the new film.

While Emma’s incarnation of the Disney favourite can be seen sporting her trademark black-and-white do, high-fashion ensembles and, of course, menacing expressions, you won’t catch her brandishing her usual staple cigarette holder.

The Oscar-winning star has now clarified that this is because they were simply “not allowed” to show Cruella smoking in her latest big screen outing.

“That is not allowed in 2021,” she told the New York Times. “We are not allowed to smoke on screen in a Disney film.”