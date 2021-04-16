Harry Styles fans were well and truly blessed on Friday, when a photo-shoot of the chart-topping singer dressed as Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid began doing the rounds online.

In the photos – which supposedly date back to the former One Direction singer’s guest hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in 2019 – Harry is seen sporting a bright red wig, seashell bra and fishtail, while posing up a storm.

To make the classic Disney princess his own, Harry is also seen smoking a fag and knocking back champagne in the snaps, which quickly led to his name trending on Twitter...