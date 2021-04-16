Harry Styles fans were well and truly blessed on Friday, when a photo-shoot of the chart-topping singer dressed as Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid began doing the rounds online.
In the photos – which supposedly date back to the former One Direction singer’s guest hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in 2019 – Harry is seen sporting a bright red wig, seashell bra and fishtail, while posing up a storm.
To make the classic Disney princess his own, Harry is also seen smoking a fag and knocking back champagne in the snaps, which quickly led to his name trending on Twitter...
Of course, there was already a strong link between Harry and The Little Mermaid.
In 2019 (so right around the time these photos were taken), Harry was heavily rumoured to be taking on the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Ultimately, it was reported that Harry had turned down the part so he could focus on his then-upcoming album Fine Line and its accompanying tour.
And suffice to say, Harry’s history with the character of Ariel did not go unnoticed by his fans...
The part of Prince Eric eventually went to Jonah Hauer-King, who will be sharing the screen with Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey when the film hits cinemas in 2022.
As it turned out, Harry’s Fine Line tour wasn’t quite able to go ahead, but he does have two films now in the pipeline.
The first sees him directed by rumoured girlfriend Olivia Wilde in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.
He’ll also act alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin in the drama My Policeman.