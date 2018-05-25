At the time, the plot attracted 366 complaints to Ofcom, with the broadcasting regulator later ruling the ITV soap did not breach guidelines .

Michael’s character, Ross Barton, became the victim of an acid attack earlier this year, when Debbie Dingle’s revenge plan on Joe Tate went horribly wrong.

Addressing these viewers’ concerns in an interview with the Daily Star, Michael insisted the show should be covering real life issues facing today’s society.

“I don’t know what these people think a soap’s platform should be,” he said.

“On a soap we have a bigger reach than most TV dramas, so of course we want to tackle topical issues and raise awareness. We’d be mad not to when our viewing figures are what they are.”

He continued: “I’ve seen that this is a serious problem within the UK and I want to show people the long-term affects. Reports show that there are two acid attacks in the UK every single day. And the results last for ever.

“From the research that I did there were women in India saying that they would rather be raped than to be the victim of an acid attack. It’s devastating. People need to be informed about this issue.”