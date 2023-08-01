An Emmerdale Legend Is Coming Back After 24 Years – But All Isn’t As It Seems

Gavin Ferris, as played by Robert Beck, in Emmerdale in 1999 ITV/Shutterstock

A familiar face is set to return to Emmerdale – but the star has been cast in a brand new role despite their previous stint on the soap.

Robert Beck first appeared in the show in 1999 when he portrayed Gavin Ferris, the boyfriend of Bernice Blackstock (played by Samantha Giles).

Advertisement

Gavin spent eight months in the fictional Yorkshire village and caused quite a stir when he went from working in The Woolpack to buying it.

When he wasn’t busy pulling pints, Gavin focussed his attention on romantic endeavours and despite being allegedly loved-up, he slept with Tricia Stokes and was then caught kissing her boyfriend.

He then fled the Dales when Bernice broke up with him.

Gavin certainly had an eventful few months in the village in the 1990s ITV/Shutterstock

This time around, Robert will be playing a brand new villain – a mysterious gangster named Harry.

His arrival will come as Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) manages to persuade his uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash) to give him a job with newcomer Corey.

Advertisement

Nate recognises Corey as an old school friend and the pal offers him even more work on the side, introducing him to Harry, reports the Mirror.

The school mates agree to keep their dealings a secret from Caleb, but he grows suspicious and asks Nate to do some digging.

Nate then discovers Corey and Harry’s deal isn’t quite legitimate – but rather than reporting the truth, he sees the chance to blackmail Corey for more cash.

Nate’s next job with Harry is a seriously risky one – but will he be able to get out of it?

Actor Robert has done the rounds in Soapland, also appearing in Coronation Street, Brookside and Hollyoaks. In the latter, he starred as corrupt businessman Fergus Collins, who managed to take over many of the village’s most lucrative businesses.

Advertisement

Off-screen, he’s married to soap star Jane Danson, who plays Corrie’s Leanne Battersby.