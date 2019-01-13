An emu on the loose in Oxfordshire is “causing a few road issues” as police carry out a Hot Fuzz-style pursuit of the bird.

It is not thought to be a flight risk.

Thames Valley Police was called just before midday on Sunday to help track down the bird, which was seen running in the road at Chiltern Bank, near Henley-on-Thames.

The force said the bird “gave it the legs”, which suggests it was aware of the attempts of its re-capture, and compared the hunt to the British cop comedy where characters attempt to recover an errant swan.