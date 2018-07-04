How England Fans In This Pub Experienced Team's Emotional Win Over Colombia

From ecstasy to agony and back again, England fans across the country doubtless struggled to contain their emotions during the rollercoaster win over Colombia.
The Bull Ring Tavern was no different.
Here are the highs and lows of the game as etched on the faces of fans at the Birmingham city centre pub as England triumphed - dramatically - on penalties.
The Calm Before The Storm
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Tension Reigns
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Colombia Turn Aggressive
A Half-Time Respite: 0-0
Penalty England
Elation As England Score
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
The Colombia Comeback
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Penalties
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Victory
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
Jonathan Hipkiss/ Exposure Photography