    NEWS
    04/07/2018 00:06 BST | Updated 19 minutes ago

    How England Fans In This Pub Experienced Team's Emotional Win Over Colombia

    What a night.

    From ecstasy to agony and back again, England fans across the country doubtless struggled to contain their emotions during the rollercoaster win over Colombia.

    The Bull Ring Tavern was no different.

    Here are the highs and lows of the game as etched on the faces of fans at the Birmingham city centre pub as England triumphed - dramatically - on penalties.

    • The Calm Before The Storm
      Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Tension Reigns
      Adam Fradgley / Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Colombia Turn Aggressive
      Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • A Half-Time Respite: 0-0
      Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Penalty England
      Adam Fradgley / Exposure Photography
    • Elation As England Score
      Adam Fradgley / Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • The Colombia Comeback
      Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Penalties
      Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Victory
      Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/Exposure Photography
    • Jonathan Hipkiss/ Exposure Photography
      HUFFINGTON POST Pictured: England fans watch the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game between Colombia and England at The Bull Ring Tavern, Birmingham. Picture by Jonathan Hipkiss / Exposure Photography

