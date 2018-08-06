England Cricket Star Ben Stokes ‘Mocked Gay Man Before Knocking Two Clubbers Unconscious’

England cricketer Ben Stokes mocked a gay man and threw a cigarette butt at his head before knocking two men unconscious in a fight outside a nightclub in Bristol, a jury heard. The 27-year-old all-rounder is accused of punching Ryan Hale, 27, to the ground and then allegedly knocking out Ryan Ali, 28, a short time later. Stokes, Hale and Ali are jointly accused of affray – a charge they all deny – and are on trial at Bristol Crown Court. Charges relate to an altercation in the Clifton Triangle area of the city on September 25 2017 shortly after 2am, after the three defendants left the Mbargo nightclub. Nicholas Corsellis, prosecuting, described Stokes as being “provocative and offensive” and in an “angry state of mind” before the alleged fight. The sportsman had been in Bristol, staying in a hotel with the England cricket team, and was in the club from about 11.30pm on September 24. He left with teammate Alex Hales at 12.46am, with the pair returning and trying to re-enter at 2.08am.

PA Wire/PA Images Ryan Ali also denies affray. He received a fractured eye socket in the incident

Jurors were told Mbargo, as part of its licencing conditions, is unable to allow entry to additional customers after 2am and so the two cricketers were turned away. Stokes offered door supervisor Andrew Cunningham £60, then £300, for entry, and became abusive when this was refused, the court heard. Two gay men, Kai Barry and William O’Connor, emerged from the nightclub and began talking to Stokes and Hales. Corsellis told the jury: “Mr Cunningham observed Mr Stokes’s behaviour towards them. “He noted that he was mimicking their voices and mannerisms in what he described as ‘a derogatory way’, thereby making fun of their camp behaviour. “The CCTV footage, which does not have audio, suggests that sort of behaviour did take place, with Mr Stokes copying hand gestures made by the men. “The discussion and behaviour continued but took a turn that caused Mr Cunningham some concern. “Mr Stokes, notwithstanding his standing or occupation as a professional athlete, also smokes. He was smoking on the evening in question. “Mr Cunningham had cause to be concerned when he saw Mr Stokes take either the unlit butt or the butt of his cigarette and flick it onto Mr O’Connor’s head. “Mr Cunningham said to Mr Stokes, ‘if you want to start on anyone, start on me’.” The court heard Hales had not seen Stokes flick the cigarette butt and asked Cunningham why he was annoyed. “When told by him that Stokes had flicked a cigarette at one of the men, he said: ‘Stokesy – don’t do that’,” Corsellis said.

PA Wire/PA Images Ryan Hale was knocked unconscious