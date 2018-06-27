Gareth Southgate Applauded For Saying World Cup Squad Represents 'Modern England'

Gareth Southgate is being praised for doing what the Government has struggled to do amidst ongoing Brexit tensions - bring a divided England together.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Belgium, the England football manager gave an interview to ITV where he championed the sport’s potential to influence the nation while drawing parallels between his players’ racial diversity and the make-up of “modern England”.

Back-to-back wins against Tunisia and Panama have seen jubilant England fans spilling into the streets to hold impromptu parties in recent days.

Supporters were now “connecting” with the team in a way they had not done since Euro 96, the ITV interviewer told Southgate.