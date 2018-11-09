1 in 3 Workers Unaware Pay Discrimination Is Illegal Amid 'Culture Of Pay Secrecy'

A “culture of pay secrecy” has allowed wage discrimination to thrive, with one in three workers unaware that men and women being paid differently for the same job is against the law, new research has found.

Some 35% of men and 33% of women are unaware that pay discrimination is illegal, research from gender equality campaign group The Fawcett Society showed.

Half of the 1,209 workers surveyed revealed they felt uncomfortable disclosing their earnings to a colleague - with 52% saying their managers would not welcome more openness, according to the Society.

The poll also found six in 10 workers do not know they have a legal right to discuss suspected pay discrimination on the basis of gender with their fellow workers.