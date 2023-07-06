Yup, SPAM Actually Stands For Something

Kevin Schafer via Getty Images SPAM, legendary processed meat in a can

I’m going to be honest with you. I’ve never eaten SPAM. I don’t think I actually know anybody who has eaten it or eats it regularly.

Despite this apparent unpopularity in my circles at least, SPAM has been a cupboard staple in Britain since 1941, after originating in Minnesota, USA.

Advertisement

But did you know that the word is actually a portmanteau or a blend of words?

Oh yeah, me too, for sure. Definitely. Ahem.

Wait, what is SPAM?

So if you’re unfamiliar, SPAM is a processed meat, found in tinned cans and it can be eaten hot or cold. It’s made up of ground pork and processed ham, combined with preservatives and flavouring agents such as sugar, salt, potato starch and sodium nitrite and then closed and vacuum sealed.

SPAM was introduced in 1937 by the food company Hormel and due to the ease and the preservatives, it became essential to soldiers in the US and later the UK. Margaret Thatcher later described it as a “wartime delicacy” as it was included in food rations to families.

It tends to be quite a polarising food but despite that, it has soared in popularity with over nine billion units being sold since it started all of those years ago so love it or hate it, it clearly has a place in many people’s hearts and cupboards.

Right so, what does it actually stand for?

Some social media users have weighed in on this with one saying that she thought it was an acronym for “Shoulder Pork And Meat”.

Advertisement

TIL that SPAM is an acronym for shoulder, pork and meat pic.twitter.com/iyRJjK5uw3 — LadyJustFedUp⚖️💙♿️🐈 (@Justice314Lady) July 4, 2023

And another suggesting that it is an acronym for “Smoked Plastic And Meat”.



But the answer is a little more interesting and a little less funny than the social media user’s guesses. SPAM is actually a blend of the words “spiced ham”...! The name was dreamt up by the brother of a Hormel executive during a naming contest.