    05/04/2018 22:08 BST | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Eric Bristow, Five-Time World Darts Champion, Dies Aged 60

    'Crafty Cockney' suffered a heart attack.

    Five-time world champion Eric Bristow has died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced.

    Bristow, known as the “Crafty Cockney”, was the biggest name in darts throughout the 1980s – the beginning of the sport’s television boom.

    He was a founder member of the PDC in 1993 and mentored the sport’s next dominant player Phil Taylor. Bristow received an MBE in 1989.

    A PDC statement read: “The Professional Darts Corporation is deeply saddened to announce that five-time world champion Eric Bristow MBE passed away on Thursday evening following a heart attack.”

    The crowd at Thursday night’s Premier League event in Liverpool responded to the news with a long chorus of “There’s only one Eric Bristow”.

    The PDC posted a short clip of the scenes on its official Twitter account.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.

