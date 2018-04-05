Eric Bristow, Five-Time World Darts Champion, Dies Aged 60

Five-time world champion Eric Bristow has died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced.
Bristow, known as the “Crafty Cockney”, was the biggest name in darts throughout the 1980s – the beginning of the sport’s television boom.
He was a founder member of the PDC in 1993 and mentored the sport’s next dominant player Phil Taylor. Bristow received an MBE in 1989.
A PDC statement read: “The Professional Darts Corporation is deeply saddened to announce that five-time world champion Eric Bristow MBE passed away on Thursday evening following a heart attack.”
The crowd at Thursday night’s Premier League event in Liverpool responded to the news with a long chorus of “There’s only one Eric Bristow”.
The PDC posted a short clip of the scenes on its official Twitter account.
