Eric Clapton Says He Won't Perform Where Vaccine Is Required, Gets Feedback

Veteran rocker Eric Clapton declared Wednesday he would not perform where proof of vaccination is required, defying Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s order on large indoor gatherings.

The UK eased coronavirus restrictions this week, but Johnson said nightclubs and concert venues will soon require verification of inoculation status.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour-bound to make an announcement of my own,” the “Tears in Heaven” singer wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton is scheduled to perform a fall tour in the United States, including Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

The famous guitarist, 76, has riffed against lockdowns and vaccines previously. He did receive the AstraZeneca doses, but said he suffered “disastrous” weekslong side effects.

Many fans on Twitter did not applaud “Slowhand” for his vaccine stance. And more than a few reminded him of the racist and xenophobic remarks he has made in the past.