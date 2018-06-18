Google Eight men were arrested after a violent protest at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium in Ashton-under-Lyne on Saturday

Some thirty protesters stormed a cycling festival in Greater Manchester on Saturday in an “appalling” display of violence that led to eight arrests.

Greater Manchester Police said nine people were hurt after the protesters began throwing bottles, food and beer kegs at the Eritrean event at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium.

The Eritrean Cycle Festival was attended by hundreds of people, with singing, dancing and appearances from cyclists who appeared at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo and 1960 Games in Rome.

It is thought the demonstrators were protesting against the Eritrean government and event organisers said their actions put young children in danger.