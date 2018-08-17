Canadian Schoolgirls Sneak Out Of Sleepover And Board A Night Bus 'To London'

Two Canadian schoolgirls were intercepted by police after they snuck out of a sleepover and boarded a night bus, in a bid to travel 4,600 miles to London.

Armed with a hand-drawn map, the adventurers, aged 10 and 12, were spotted boarding a bus in their pyjamas just outside Vancouver shortly before midnight on Monday.

Their excursion in Burnaby was short-lived, however, as the young travellers caught the attention of the driver, Ed Boleak.

He sensed “something didn’t seem right”, so called the Transit Police.