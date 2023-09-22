Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud's Cause Of Death Confirmed

Angus Cloud in January 2022 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose, a Northern California coroner’s office has said.

The 25-year-old – best known for his critically lauded performance as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in Sam Levison’s award-winning teen drama – was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California in July.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said that Angus’ death was the result of “acute intoxication”, due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines”.

Following Angus’ death on 31 July, his family released a statement which read: “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence”

His Euphoria co-stars were among those who paid their respects, with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira and Javon Walton all posting tributes on social media.

Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud, and Zendaya Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

The show’s creator Sam Levison also said: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.”

As well as Euphoria, Angus’ on-screen credits included the films North Hollywood and The Line.

He is also set to appear posthumously in the drama Freaky Tales and an upcoming Universal Monsters film.

Help and support:

Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.