6 Euphoria Looks We'll Be Channelling Right Through 2022

HBO Fashion inspos

No matter what entertaining or disturbing scene you’re watching on Euphoria, you can bank on the outfits and beauty looks to be mind-blowingly amazing.

The outfits, the make-up, the hair, the accessories... none of it ever misses on the HBO show, with each look meticulously prepared.

With the promise of spring almost at our fingerprints, those of us bold enough will be trying out some of the fashion inspo we’ve seen this recent season.

Spoiler warning: this is pretty much a stan account of Maddy and Cassie’s ensembles this season.

1) The co-ord

HBO Matchy matchy

The most outfit coordination we’ve done these past few months / two years has been matching sweats and joggers. So this casual cropped cardigan and high rise trouser look is a sweet sweet welcome for better weather.

2) That bikini

HBO What. A. Look

Bikinis. Remember them? While the idea of lounging by a pool taking ‘hotdogs or legs?’ selfie might seem like a distant dream, we’re slowly peeling away the calendar days until it’s a reality. And we will be sure as hell wearing Cassie-inspired swimwear.

3) Beret with a tank top

HBO Emily in Paris, who?

Who would have ever thought to pair a slashed and pinned vest with a classic beret? Maddy, played by the super talented Alexa Demi, is bringing those punked up Elizabeth Hurley vibes and we’re here for it.

4) Braids

HBO There's plenty of other braid looks from the show

Who knew Euphoria invented braids? (That’s a joke BTW). Whether simple plaits to frame the face or complex crown braids, Euphoria nails these looks. So we’ll be having achey arms this spring as we attempt to plait the back of our heads.

5) Twee bangs

HBO Lexi nailed it this season

Speaking of hair, we’re also seeing the resurgence of twee hair. Think noughties hair trends, nostalgic of the 60s and 70s where you’d get longer curtain bangs framing the face. Take a picture of Lexie to your hairdressers.

6) Bodycon/cut-out

HBO Anyone already planning Halloween as Maddy?