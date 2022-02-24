Portugal Has Banned 'Vegan Leather'. Should We?

Other vegan leather products contain rubber and cork, while some are made entirely from polyurethane or polyester – two common types of plastic.

In other words, you might buy vegan leather to save the planet, only to unwittingly contribute to the mass production of more plastic.

It’s for this reason that some people think the term “vegan leather” is misleading – though Portugal may well have banned the phrase in part as a move to help protect its large leather industry).

Whether or not we should ban the term is, of course, subjective. But we’re unlikely to see a universal ban, considering the European Parliament rejected a proposal to ban the words “sausage” and “burger” to describe vegan and vegetarian products.

Climate activist and vegan Venetia La Manna previously told HuffPost that she personally opts to use vintage (real) leather, rather than vegan leather.