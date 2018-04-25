A claim has been staked for the £121.3 million EuroMillions jackpot won by a UK ticket-holder in Tuesday’s draw, Camelot has said.

The National Lottery operator said there will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What a win. This ticket-holder has flown into third place on the National Lottery Rich List and can now afford to fly away anywhere they like.