The UK winner of a £76 million EuroMillions jackpot that went unclaimed for six weeks has been named as self-employed builder Andrew Clark, from Boston Lincolnshire.
The 51-year-old made a claim for the prize – the 12th biggest win ever in the UK – last week, Camelot said.
The ticket was bought from Eastwood Road Post Office in Boston.
Clark, who was urged to check his stash by his partner, said: “Trisha kept telling me to check the tickets, and her niece Louise, who I was building an extension for, was also in on it once she’d heard about the unclaimed prize in the news.
“It was something of a standing joke that I had all these tickets while there was a local prize outstanding, so for weeks they were on at me to check.”
The news broke after the December 2 deadline for claims to be made by players who believe they picked the winning numbers, but no longer have the ticket.
But it came well before the May deadline for claims by a player who did still have the ticket.
A press conference will take place in Grantham, in Lincolnshire, on Friday.
The biggest winners on the EuroMillions lottery so far in the UK were Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, who took home £161 million in July 2011.
Earlier this year, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, banked a £121 million jackpot in April while another took home just over £77 million in February.
Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Aberdeenshire, scooped the £57 million jackpot in the draw on July 10.