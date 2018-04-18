Europe Named 'Worst Offender' Amid Surge In Online Child Sexual Abuse Images

Europe is the “worst offender” in the world for hosting child sex abuse images and videos as more sickening content is being found online than ever before, a watchdog has found.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) revealed on Wednesday that Europe now hosts 65% of child sexual abuse content worldwide, a surge of 5% compared to a year earlier.

The gap between the continent and North America has grow as the trend of more abusive imaginary found in Europe continues.

The charity said the Netherlands is the worst country for hosting child sexual abuse imagery, followed by the US, Canada, France and Russia.

When the IWF was formed in 1996, the UK hosted 18% of all abusive images and videos. Now the figure is just 0.3%.

IWD’s report paints a disturbing picture with increases in the amount of child abuse being confirmed, the number of websites uncovered and the severity of the content available.

The group warned, however, that its research “could just be the tip of the iceberg”.