Eurovision 2018 Ones to Watch: Is It Israel's To Lose?

This week sees the broadcast of the greatest annual televised signing competition in the world, the Eurovision Song Contest. Semi finals are broadcast live on Tuesday 8th and Thursday 10th May 2018 at 8pm BST on BBC Four in the UK with the Grand Final taking place on Saturday 12th May, on BBC One. All shows will be live streamed at Eurovision.tv.

This year’s show will be beamed from the Altice Arena in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, with a PC sea-faring theme of “All Aboard!”. Luckily no hope of any viewer being all a-bored watching the telecast: this year, in a pleasant shock, there are a host of good songs that you might actually want to listen to.

Eurovision got woke

This is the year that Eurovision gets explicitly political.

Israel takes its inspiration from the #metoo movement in a lyrically and musically clever song that is elegant in its simplicity (sample lyric: “I’m not your toy, you stupid boy”). Larger-than-life Netta is this year’s favourite with this upbeat and catchy political number.

France’s song is a pun-tastic paeon, sung from the point of view of a new-born refugee, born on the sea (mer, in French) en route to Europe. The child, Mercy (mer-sea) is the voice of displaced refugees everywhere (sample lyric: “My name is Mercy... I am all those children who were taken by the sea”). The electro-pop duo sing at the end: “Merci, Mercy” (thank you, Mercy). Possibly a thanks for the reminder that a human life should hold no less value when born outside the borders of Europe. Powerful stuff from France.

Though unlikely to qualify for the final, Ireland gives a nod to its recent progression in LGBT rights by staging a same-sex romance in modern dance. The speed of Ireland’s social progression from traditional and conservative Catholic country to the Ireland of today, led by an openly gay, half-Indian Taoiseach, has been incredible. The broadcaster RTE and singer Ryan O’Shaughnessy share props in highlighting this social progression to a global audience.