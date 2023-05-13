After months and months of build up and anticipation, just like that Eurovision 2023 is over – but what a vintage year it was.
Held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, the UK put on one hell of a show as Europe was “united by music” for the 67th annual Song Contest.
Advertisement
But if you missed it, or maybe just can’t get enough Eurovision action, these were the ridiculous, brilliant and unexpected moments that made it one to remember...
Kate Middleton served up the first surprise of the night in the opening moments when she was seen in 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra’s return performance...
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Joss Stone were there too...
Advertisement
Other opening moments were giving people flashbacks...
Many fans were thrown to see Graham Norton on the stage, rather than in the commentary box…
His co-commentator Mel Giedroyc also went down a storm with fans…
And one of Graham’s Eurovision co-hosts Hannah Waddingham doing the French bits of commentary was giving people life...
Advertisement
Austria’s ode to 19th century author Edgar Allan Poe was quite the start to the competition…
It also had pretty important message...
Polish representative Blanka was putting people in mind of a certain Love Island contestant…
How they got France’s act on stage in the arena was actually pretty mind blowing...
Cyprus’ act had people feeling a little hot under the collar...
Advertisement
2012 winner Loreen returned to represent Sweden again, and people were so glad to see her back…
The Finnish act Käärijä gave us a Cha Cha Cha we’ve certainly never seen on Strictly before…
Belgium’s act served absolute ballroom realness...
Mel Giedroyc recreated *that* iconic butter churning moment from Poland’s 2014 entry, and we can’t stop howling...
But things took an even stranger turn with Croatian act Let 3…
Mae Muller did the UK proud with her performance…
At the interval, it was joyous to have Sam Ryder back on the Eurovision stage after repping the UK so well last year…
And the Liverpool jukebox performance was… unexpectedly brilliant, and featured a host of Eurovision legends...
Especially Daði Freyr doing Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again...
The Song Contest’s adjudicator Martin Österdahl had lots of people swooning…
Advertisement