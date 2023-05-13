Eurovision 2023 was certainly a show to remember BBC/Getty Images

After months and months of build up and anticipation, just like that Eurovision 2023 is over – but what a vintage year it was.

Held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, the UK put on one hell of a show as Europe was “united by music” for the 67th annual Song Contest.

But if you missed it, or maybe just can’t get enough Eurovision action, these were the ridiculous, brilliant and unexpected moments that made it one to remember...

Kate Middleton served up the first surprise of the night in the opening moments when she was seen in 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra’s return performance...

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Joss Stone were there too...

I did not have Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales on my #Eurovision cameo bingo card. — Gul Du Chat (@djlynch) May 13, 2023

Other opening moments were giving people flashbacks...

Good to see the spot where Alison Hammond pushed that guy into the water making an appearance at #Eurovision. pic.twitter.com/CvadjZYGq2 — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 13, 2023

Many fans were thrown to see Graham Norton on the stage, rather than in the commentary box…

The best hosts. #Eurovision



Also - Graham Norton is making history by hosting on stage but also doing the BBC commentary. That's nuts. pic.twitter.com/dLKAgVeaMA — ✍️ Rachel McArthur (@raychdigitalink) May 13, 2023

His co-commentator Mel Giedroyc also went down a storm with fans…

MEL GEIDROYC IS EUROVISION ROYALTY I’m so happy she’s getting to commentate. Adore her #eurovision — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) May 13, 2023

And one of Graham’s Eurovision co-hosts Hannah Waddingham doing the French bits of commentary was giving people life...

hannah waddingham talking french adds years onto my life each time. pic.twitter.com/958gyY4kKa — cait (@rebecccawelton) May 13, 2023

Austria’s ode to 19th century author Edgar Allan Poe was quite the start to the competition…

I love how you could hear the whole audience singing POE POE POE POE. What a great opener with 🇦🇹 Austria #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 #ESC2023 pic.twitter.com/xRMN7OgSw8 — Kerem 🇸🇪🇫🇮🇱🇻 | #tattooera ⵣ (@Krm_H67) May 13, 2023

It also had pretty important message...

A reminder that Austria’s song is about the lack of royalties musicians receive from the likes of Spotify, with 0.003 referencing how much some artists get per stream. Incredible. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/2v55jULc0s — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

Polish representative Blanka was putting people in mind of a certain Love Island contestant…

How they got France’s act on stage in the arena was actually pretty mind blowing...

The hardest working people in Liverpool tonight: the #Eurovision stage crew. Check out this transition from Serbia to France. #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/tZpK8jgLP0 — Karla Adam (@karlaadam) May 13, 2023

Cyprus’ act had people feeling a little hot under the collar...

2012 winner Loreen returned to represent Sweden again, and people were so glad to see her back…

The Finnish act Käärijä gave us a Cha Cha Cha we’ve certainly never seen on Strictly before…

Finland

Cha cha cha 💚💜

Yes yes yes 👍🏼😘😂

Now this is Eurovision....mental & brilliant....❤️❤️❤️❤️



pic.twitter.com/of5GtyBytM — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 13, 2023

Finland just gave us more Cha Cha's than week one of Strictly in 2005 #Eurovision — Sid 🏳️🌈 (@HertsSid) May 13, 2023

Belgium’s act served absolute ballroom realness...

the darling Gustaph from Belgium wrote this song as a love letter to his chosen family, to the queer community. It’s meant to be meaningful to LGBTQ+ communities but to everyone too - to freedom and self expression 💖 #eurovision pic.twitter.com/zoUaZjLRwN — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) May 13, 2023

Mel Giedroyc recreated *that* iconic butter churning moment from Poland’s 2014 entry, and we can’t stop howling...

MEL GIEDROYC AS A BUTTER CHURNING POLISH MILKMAID! GIVE HER AN NTA RIGHT NOW! #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/1YQ4MgxmrU — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

Whatever the BBC are paying Mel Giedroyc needs to be doubled #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/D7ANVA1MrS — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) May 13, 2023

But things took an even stranger turn with Croatian act Let 3…

Mae Muller did the UK proud with her performance…

At the interval, it was joyous to have Sam Ryder back on the Eurovision stage after repping the UK so well last year…

Them: #EUROVISION kills careers

Sam Ryder: pic.twitter.com/qWq9aa677F — Nick Calder Hall - in my rebrand era. (@NickScottNolan) May 13, 2023

And the Liverpool jukebox performance was… unexpectedly brilliant, and featured a host of Eurovision legends...

Netta braking the stage with the amazing vocals & performance! pic.twitter.com/9dPedTDO6o — Eurovision News (@EurovisionNewZ) May 13, 2023

Especially Daði Freyr doing Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again...

I LOVED this so much. This version is incredible. So much love for Atomic Kitten. @AtomicKOfficial I would ABSOLUTELY buy this. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/7jhEvccfd7 — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) May 13, 2023

The Song Contest’s adjudicator Martin Österdahl had lots of people swooning…

Catherine Tate reading out the UK jury vote was as camp as we hoped it would be…

Catherine Tate 😭 but did we expect anything less?! #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/TiPkZY8z0b — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 13, 2023

And then we had our winner, the history-making Swedish entry, Loreeen...