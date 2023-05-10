Eurovision is officially underway in Liverpool Picture Alliance/Getty/Twitter/@Scattermoon

If you thought keeping up with all of the completely unique acts competing in the first of this year’s Eurovision semi-finals was exhausting, spare a thought for the stage hands and behind-the-scenes crew.

On Tuesday night, the first 15 of this year’s competing acts took to the stage for the first semi-final, with an additional 16 still left to compete for the last slots in Saturday’s grand final later in the week.

As you might expect with a competition as weird and wonderful as Eurovision, the majority of the competing acts have elaborate staging and set pieces that help bring their performances to life.

What Eurovision fans don’t often consider while watching at home is that each of these sets needs to be brought on stage, put up and then disassembled on stage in a matter of seconds.

However, with the competition now underway in Liverpool (where it’s being held on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine), fans in the arena have been lifting the lid on exactly what goes into a Eurovision semi-final – and it’s pretty remarkable stuff…

The #Eurovision hosts work hard but the stagehands work harder. They only have about 40 seconds to completely change the staging from one act to another. Here's Malta into Serbia last night. pic.twitter.com/LWnRKvuRsa — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) May 10, 2023

Watching rehearsals for the second #Eurovision semifinal and, as always, I’m in awe of the stage crew.



Here they are getting Albania off stage and setting up for Australia. They have just 40 seconds. pic.twitter.com/7kcLtgf2Pz — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) May 10, 2023

A big shout out to all the crew at #Eurovision, the speed they change sets it’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/yrXkCExSOs — Owen Arands (@OwenArandz) May 10, 2023

Stage hands trying to get Loreen’s attention for her to not be crushed under the ceiling as it was lowered on top of her! #eurovision @LOREEN_TALHAOUI @aftonbladet @AftonbladetNoje pic.twitter.com/50sWRy6LTL — Torbjörn Ek (@Tobbe_Ek) May 8, 2023

Obsessed with how Loreen is wheeled onto stage #eurovision pic.twitter.com/I6VIxCfjXa — dan (@thequalitydan) May 9, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina are the hosts of this year’s Eurovision semi-finals, with regular commentator Graham Norton set to join the trio to front the live final on Saturday night.

It was also announced on Wednesday morning that a certain British comedy fave will serve as the UK’s commentator as part of the final, reading out the points our juries have allocated live from Liverpool Arena.