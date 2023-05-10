Alesha Dixon performed a Eurovision-inspired rap during Tuesday's live semi-final BBC

Eurovision presenter Alesha Dixon had Twitter questioning how they could cast a vote for her after she performed a special rap during Tuesday’s semi-final.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is one of the co-hosts of this year’s Song Contest along with actor Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

During the live broadcast, Alesha harked back to her days as a member of Mis-Teeq with a rap inspired by the history of Eurovision.

After gathering some of the night’s performers around her, Alesha stole the show as her lyrics referenced Ukraine and numerous former winners including Finland’s Lordi and Italy’s Måneskin.

The #Eurovision history rap we never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/mE0pY7Rcze — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023

On Twitter, viewers could not get enough of the moment, which brought back a lot of nostalgia for many...

Whatever they are paying Alesha Dixon, it isn’t enough. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/qVc1h8GEZQ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023

Alesha Dixon has secured her place in the iconic #Eurovision presenter moments with this.pic.twitter.com/VPmLglvdVO — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) May 9, 2023

What number do I dial to vote for the Alesha Dixon rap? #bbcEurovision @AleshaOfficial — Loopy (@HughLupus) May 9, 2023

ALESHA DIXON’S SPONTANEOUS RAP IS THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN ON THE EUROVISION STAGE #Eurovision — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) May 9, 2023

MISS ALESHA DIXON WITH THE RAP!!!!! You just KNOW this is RIGHT. — Adam ✨🏳️🌈 (@_MrLevick) May 9, 2023

How do I vote for Alesha Dixon’s rap? #Eurovision — ＭＩＫＥ👨🏻🦰 (@painedotcom) May 9, 2023

Alesha Dixon achieving instant #Eurovision icon status with that rap — Emma 🐧 (@anglonemi) May 9, 2023

ALESHA DIXON SHOWING SHE CAN STILL RAP QUEEN #Eurovision — 🇸🇮🕊🇵🇹Nana Ama📄🇫🇮🇸🇯 (@aama25_em) May 9, 2023

This is the SEMI FINAL and we've had Alesha Dixon rap and Bucks Fizz make a cameo. What kind of surprises are we getting for the final!? #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision — Amy Jo McLellan (@AmyJoSays) May 9, 2023

Think Alesha Dixon’s rap may be the best act yet… #Eurovision2023 — Scott De Buitléir (@scottdb88) May 9, 2023

I am in the exact demographic getting a nostalgia pop from seeing Alesha Dixon rap. Mis-Teeq were great! — Sarah Parkin (@SarahParkin1) May 9, 2023

Alesha first found fame as a member of girl group Mis-Teeq, best known for hits like Scandalous and Why? between 2001 and 2005.

She went on to pursue a solo career, which spawned the 10/10 bop The Boy Does Nothing, among other hits.

After winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, Alesha enjoyed a stint on the judging panel, replacing Arlene Philips, before joining Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, where she has remained since.

She has also hosted the likes of The Greatest Dancer, Your Face Sounds Familiar and Comic Relief.

Alesha will return to the Eurovision stage on Thursday night alongside Hannah and Juila for the second semi-final, while Eurovision legend Graham Norton will join them on presenting duties for Saturday’s live final.