Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be making an address at this year's Eurovision Song Contest Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been told he cannot address Eurovision Song Contest viewers during this weekend’s grand final.

The decision came from the event’s organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who said they want the contest to remain “non-political”.

Advertisement

Although Ukraine won the contest last year, safety concerns prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant that hosting privileges fell to the runners-up, the UK, which is why it’s being held in Liverpool in 2023.

The EBU explained: “The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation.

“As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest.”

The EBU said Zelenskyy’s request to speak to the Eurovision audience “regrettably cannot be granted” as it would therefore be against the rules of the event – although they noted his request was made with “laudable intentions”.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the EBU did not take action against Ukraine’s winners last year, after one of the members of the Kalush Orchestra concluded their winning performance with a call for some Ukrainian fighters to be rescued.

Members of the band "Kalush Orchestra" pose onstage with the winner's trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 14, 2022. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

At the time, the organisers said: “We understand the deep feelings around Ukraine at this moment and believe the comments of the Kalush Orchestra and other artists expressing support for the Ukrainian people to be humanitarian rather than political in nature.”

Despite snubbing the Ukrainian president, the Grand Final will still honour Ukraine in several other ways.

A total of 11 Ukrainian artists will perform on the Liverpudlian stage, while 37 locations from around the country will be shown during the competition.

Advertisement

Croatia’s song entry, Mama ŠČ!, is also a coded display of solidarity with Ukraine, which includes a strong anti-war message.

As band member Damir Martinović told Croatian TV channel N1 earlier this year: “We want to send a message to those who think that the planet is their toy and manage everyone like puppets, and at the moment Putin is a prominent model of that style, so it was our turn to dedicate a song to him.”

Zelenskyy caused a stir earlier this week when he told public service broadcasters that while he’s appreciative of the UK hosting, he would have preferred the honour going to a country closer to Ukraine so more Ukrainians could attend in person.