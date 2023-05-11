Volodymyr Zelenskyy Reveals Why UK Was Not His First Choice To Host Eurovision 2023

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested he would have preferred the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest to be held in a country nearer to Ukraine. Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just revealed where he would have preferred this year’s Eurovision to be held.

The international song contest is well underway in the Liverpool right now, where the UK is hosting the event on behalf of 2022′s winners, Ukraine.

Advertisement

Hosting the event is an honour which usually falls to the most recent winners, but Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country last February meant that organisers ruled it was not safe for Eurovision to be held in Ukraine this year, so Britain, as the runner-up, secured the gig instead.

However, Zelenskyy has told public service broadcasters he would have preferred a country geographically closer to host the event in Ukraine’s name, ideally one which shared a border.

According to the BBC, he explained that this would have allowed “our people to travel to and be very close” to the huge event.

But, he insisted he’s still pleased it is going ahead, adding that he had “lots of respect” for Britain, which he described as an “amazing country”.

Advertisement

“The main thing is that the contest is taking place. Let the people show their talent,” the president said.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the song contest last year with the song Stefania, having secured a huge 631 points.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, in Italy. via Associated Press

The group, too, have expressed their disappointment at not being able to host this year.

Band member Tymofii Muzychuk told BBC News: “Of course we are sad that it’s not being staged in Ukraine but I hope that the UK entry wins, then we can swap and hold Eurovision in Ukraine [in 2024].”

He added: “It’s good that it’s being staged in the UK. We see lots of Ukrainian colours, and the main thing is safety.”

Advertisement

Shortly after last year’s victory, the group told outlet Eurovisionworld: “Any victory, in any aspect, would be very important for Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy previously expressed hope that Ukraine would one day be able to welcome Eurovision in his home country last year.