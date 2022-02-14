We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of the inaugural American Song Contest, the long-awaited overseas counterpart to Eurovision.

On Sunday night, the first ad for the live TV event aired on US screens during the Super Bowl, revealing that two American A-listers will be on presenting duties for the event.

Chart-topping rapper Snoop Dogg and American-Idol-winner-turned-talk-show-host Kelly Clarkson will be presenting the show, which will see musical representatives from across America battling it out to be crowned Best Original Song.

“Every great song has its own kind of vibe, just like the streets they come from,” Snoop says in the teaser, with Kelly adding: “Now all that music from across America will go head to head on one stage.”

We can now reveal that multi-platinum music icon Snoop Dogg and Grammy award-winning pop superstar Kelly Clarkson will host the #AmericanSongContest! 🇺🇸🌟https://t.co/9e3AC2Tn2u — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 14, 2022

At the end of the clip, the pair announce: “America’s next great hit could come from your hometown.”

Kelly – who recently covered Eurovision’s winning song from 2019 on her talk show – said: “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America.

“I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

American Song Contest will begin its qualifier rounds on 21 March, with the competition running for eight weeks until the live final on 9 May.

Musical acts will be representing all 50 states as well as five additional territories and the capital, Washington DC.

Eurovision’s popularity across the pond grew during the pandemic, when Netflix debuted the comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Shortly afterwards, the live final from 2019 was also made available to stream in the US.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Netflix's Eurovision film Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX

Following a year out in 2020, Eurovision returned as normal last year, with reigning champions Måneskin going on to enjoy rare chart success across Europe, receiving two nominations at last week’s Brit Awards.

The group also recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live, which led to their single I Wanna Be Your Slave climbing the Billboard Bubbling Under chart.