Eurovision Winner Did Not Take Drugs During Live Final, Test Results Confirm

Eurovision bosses have confirmed that this year’s winner Damiano David – of the Italian band Måneskin – has undergone a voluntary drug test following this year’s live final, the results of which came back negative. Måneskin previously said in a statement they “strongly refuted the allegations of drug use” after footage of David appearing to bend over a table during the broadcast was shared on social media. Since then, David voluntarily took a drug test to settle the matter, which the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has now addressed in a statement.

Vyacheslav Prokofyev via Getty Images Måneskin singer Damiano David after the final

On Monday afternoon, an EBU spokesperson said: “Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final on Saturday 22 May, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as requested by the Italian delegation, has conducted a thorough review of the facts, including checking all available footage. “A drug test was also voluntarily undertaken earlier today by the lead singer of the band Måneskin which has returned a negative result seen by the EBU. “No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed.” The EBU added that they were “alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band”. “We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success. We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year,” they concluded.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images Damiano on stage during the Eurovision final