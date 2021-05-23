Graham Norton might have had a year off from Eurovision duties after last year’s event was cancelled, but he certainly had not lost his touch as the Song Contest returned on Saturday night.

The chat show host was on fine comedic form as he commentated on the evening’s proceedings.

Graham delivered plenty of his trademark barbs and zingers as 26 delegates from across Europe took to the stage at Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena.

Here are some of his best one liners...