Eurovision Winner To Take Drugs Test Following Cocaine Speculation

The lead singer of the Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest has asked to take a drug test to refute speculation that he sniffed cocaine during the show. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Måneskin lead singer Damiano David “will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home”. It said the band “strongly refuted the allegations of drug use” that bubbled up on social media after David appeared to bend over a table during the contest. David insisted he did not use drugs when he was asked at a post-victory news conference whether he had snorted cocaine during the broadcast.

He explained that he had bent over a table because another band member had broken a glass at their feet. In its statement, the EBU said that Maneskin band members had asked that David be drug tested to refute the speculation. The move came as congratulations poured in across Italy for the glam rock band. The four-person rock band, who got their start busking on Rome’s main shopping street, were the bookmakers’ favourite going into the Eurovision finale and sealed the win with the highest popular vote in the annual competition. Maneskin, Danish for “moonlight” and a tribute to bass player Victoria De Angelis’ Danish ancestry, won with a total of 529 points. France was second while Switzerland, which led after national juries had voted, finished third.

