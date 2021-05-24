Eurovision Winners ‘Offended’ Over ‘Outrageous’ Accusations Of Cocaine Use During Final

The winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have blasted speculation that their lead singer snorted cocaine during Saturday night’s live final.

The lead singer of Italian rock band Måneskin says he will take a voluntary drug test later today after some viewers speculated that lead singer Damiano David had used the drug after he appeared to bend over a table during the contest.

During an interview on Monday’s BBC Breakfast, Damiano said he was “offended” by the allegation, which he said was overshadowing their victory.

When he was asked by presenter Dan Walker what had actually happened, Damiano explained: “It was the moment where they were giving us twelve points and meanwhile [band member] Thomas broke a glass so while I was cheering I saw the glass broken and was like ‘my god, what happened?’”

The singer then added that he was “really offended” that some viewers thought he was leaning over to snort cocaine.