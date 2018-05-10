The Israeli Eurovision entry, Netta, has taken the high road after her song was branded “horrible” by reigning champion Salvador Sobral.

Netta is among the top favourites to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Toy’, her high-energy track which has raised eyebrows with its vocal loops and chicken-inspired beatboxing.

But while it’s the entry every Eurovision viewer will have an opinion on during this year’s competition, it seems current victor Salvador Sobral - who won on behalf of Portugal last year - is no fan.