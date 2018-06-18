Evacuations As Building Collapses In Hendon

Police and fire services are at the scene of a building collapse in Hendon, north London.

Emergency services were called at 12.49pm after the brick fascia of a row of shops collapsed onto the pavement of Brent Street on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said five people were evacuated from the area by the volunteer Orthodox neighbourhood watch charity Shomrim, and that crews escorted a further 15 people to safety.

There are no reports of injuries and Brent Street will remain closed in both directions while the area is secured.