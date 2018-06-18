EDITION
    18/06/2018 13:58 BST | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Evacuations As Building Collapses In Hendon

    There are no reports of injuries.

    Shomrin
    The partial building collapse in Brent Street, Hendon 

    Police and fire services are at the scene of a building collapse in Hendon, north London.

    Emergency services were called at 12.49pm after the brick fascia of a row of shops collapsed onto the pavement of Brent Street on Monday afternoon.

    A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said five people were evacuated from the area by the volunteer Orthodox neighbourhood watch charity Shomrim, and that crews escorted a further 15 people to safety.

    There are no reports of injuries and Brent Street will remain closed in both directions while the area is secured. 

