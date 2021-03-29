Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal 'Partially Refloated' But Still 'Stuck In Mud'

The massive container ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal and causing havoc for international shipping has been “partially refloated”, according to a canal services firm. The 400-metre Ever Given is still partly stuck in mud, but the development has raised hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for the huge backlog of ships that has built up over the last week. Work is now under way to move the cargo around inside in the hope its balance will shift. The boat got jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on Tuesday, reportedly after being blown off course. In doing so, it halted traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. After further dredging and excavation over the weekend, rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage worked to free the ship using tug boats in the early hours of Monday, two marine and shipping sources told Reuters. Video posted on social media appeared to show the ship had swung around, opening space in the canal. Other footage included cheering and ships’ horns sounding in celebration.

Greetings and appreciation to the Egyptian administration and the Suez Canal Authority for this work pic.twitter.com/dfS8AdDbmn — مًحًـمًدٍ إبرآهّيَـمً Fathelbab (@IbrahemFthelbab) March 29, 2021

At least 369 vessels were waiting to get past, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA chair Osama Rabie said. “It is very possible that by today noon shipping activity would resume, god willing,” Rabie told Egyptian state television on Monday. “We will not waste one second.” The SCA has said it can accelerate convoys through the canal once the Ever Given is freed. “We have movement, which is good news. But I wouldn’t say it’s a piece of cake now,” Peter Berdowski, the CEO of Smit Salvage’s parent company Boskalis, told Dutch public radio.

