The hit musical ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is set to be turned into a film, following a hugely successful run in London’s West End.
It has been announced a big screen adaptation of the show is being produced by film makers Warp Films.
The news was confirmed on the musical’s official Twitter account with a post that also revealed the show’s run has been extended.
“The rumours are true! We are beyond excited to announce that #JamieLondon is being made into a film by the FAB @WarpFilms!” the post read.
“And we can now announce that we will be EXTENDING in the West End until April 2019! New booking period on sale 30 May!”
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ tells the story of a 16-year-old boy who dreams of being a drag queen, and faces homophobic bullying from his classmates at school.
It is inspired by a 2011 BBC Three documentary called ‘Jamie: Drag Queen At 16’ and features music penned by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells.
He recently revealed his hopes the show could make the leap across the pond with a stint on Broadway.
In an interview with the Evening Standard, he said: “I’m just going to keep my fingers crossed about Broadway. We would love to keep on telling the story and take it around the world. Who knows — it’s just talks at this stage.”
However, in the same interview, he said the possibility of a film was only in the “talks stages”, so who knows what is next for Jamie.
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is currently playing at the Apollo Theatre in London, with bookings being taken until April 2019.