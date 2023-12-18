Why Does It Seem As Though Everyone Is Ill Right Now?

fcafotodigital via Getty Images

It’s that time of year again where it seems like suddenly, everyone is ill.

But after the pandemic, health is obviously something we’re all much more conscious of.

It’s also hard to shake the feeling that illness really is everywhere this winter. And, if we’re honest, there has been an uptick in people falling ill recently.

So what’s causing it, and how worried should we actually be?

Is it the flu, Covid – or something else?

The only way to know for sure if you have Covid or the flu is to get tested, as both share common symptoms like fatigue.

Generally speaking, issues with smell are Covid related, while the flu is more likely to cause muscles aches – but if you want to know for sure, get a test.

Of course, it’s not just Covid and flu that are circulating at the moment.

Norovirus, RSV and whooping cough – seasonal viruses – have also all reared their heads in honour of the colder months this year.

NHS doctors have also warned that the viruses are “creeping up” on hospitals’ emergency departments, while junior doctor strikes over the festive period are not expected to help.

What’s happening with flu cases?

Flu cases have suddenly soared, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with confirmed cases increasing from 2.4% to 5.6% in just a week earlier this month.

The UKHSA’s report from December 4-10 noted that flu-like illness consultations in primary care leapt up from 4.6 to 5.3 per 100,000. There was also an increase in hospitalisations and emergency department attendances for people with flu-like symptoms.

But, it may not be a huge cause for alarm – flu infections always rise in the winter, and the current rates it’s still within baseline, or comparable to flu infection rates seen in the UK prior to the pandemic.

Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia told The Guardian: “The only uncertainty is how high infections will rise and exactly when the peak will happen.”

What’s happening with Covid?

Covid cases have slightly crept up.

Although the UKHSA has delayed its winter Covid survey results until December 21, data from earlier this month still shows infection rates are climbing.

Positive results came from 7.5% of Covid tests, compared to 6.4% in the previous week, according to Respiratory DataMart.

Hospitalisations increased to 3.80 per 100,000 in the week to December 15, compared to 2.96 per 100,000 the week before.

The uptick in cases comes a few weeks after the UKHSA formally flagged a new covid variant, JN.1, which has a spike mutation known to get through the immune system.

ITV News noted UKHSA has tracked 301 cases in the UK but the real figure is likely to be much higher, as testing is far less common than it was at the height of the pandemic.

The variant represented around 8% of cases in England in mid-November and has caused outbreaks in Paris and Singapore.

Previous infections and vaccines means the general population will still have some protection.

However, epidemiologist Dr Meaghan Kall at the UKHSA warned on X (formerly Twitter) that this could still cause a wave earlier this month.

With variant status, we will closely monitor JN.1



It seems likely we must now add variant pressures to the forecast of a winter COVID-19 wave



What is reassuring is that a lot of characterisation work was done for BA.2.86 so we are not totally in the dark about this variant. — Meaghan Kall (@kallmemeg) December 6, 2023

So what can we do?

It’s worth getting any of the jabs that you are eligible for to protect yourself against the illnesses floating around this winter.

NHS national booking systems have closed but if you’re eligible it’s still work talking to your GP or pharmacist about a vaccination.

That’s the flu jab, any Covid boosters or even the pneumonia vaccine which some people are eligible for.

The UKHSA has also advised the government to offer antiviral medication to some patients in hospitals.

You can also pay privately for a flu jab if you’re not eligible on the NHS, and it will usually cost between £10 and £20.