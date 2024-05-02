Ex-Minister Deletes Post Urging Constituents To Vote After Making 1 Crucial Error

Brandon Lewis tweeted then deleted a post calling for his constituents to vote in an election which is not happening today. Wiktor Szymanowicz via Getty Images

Conservative MP and former minister Brandon Lewis had to delete a social media post which urged people to vote in his constituency’s council election – because there is not one in his constituency this week.

While more than 2,600 seats are up for grabs today in local elections across England and Wales, Lewis’s seat in Greater Yarmouth is not one of them.

In a now-removed post on X, Lewis wrote: “It’s a fact. Conservative councils deliver better local services and keep council tax low.

“Your vote today can protect that for us here in Great Yarmouth.

“Please get out and vote, and remember to bring ID.”

Lewis's original tweet X/Twitter, Brandon Lewis

He added a graphic which read: “Vote today to keep Council Tax low and maintain great local services in Great Yarmouth.”

Within less than an hour, Lewis had deleted the post.

Greater Yarmouth last had a council election in May 2023. The next one is not scheduled until 2027.

However, constituents can vote in the police and crime commissioner for Norfolk election today.

That’s a role which is accountable to the public, and decides what the council tax contribution towards policing is.

After deleting the first post, Lewis posted the same graphic – although this time, he remembered to encourage his constituents to vote in the right election.

It’s a fact. Conservative councils deliver better local services and keep council tax low.



Your vote today can protect that for us across the country and locally for our PCC election in Norfolk.



Please get out and vote, and remember to bring ID. pic.twitter.com/h6yzUPy871 — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) May 2, 2024

Lewis has had many roles in government, including as a lord chancellor and justice secretary under Liz Truss, Northern Ireland secretary under Boris Johnson, and Tory Party chair under Theresa May.