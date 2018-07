SWNS Stephen Searle has been found guilty of the murder of his wife

A former Ukip councillor has been found guilty of killing his 62-year-old wife.

The body of Anne Searle, 62, was found at the couple’s home in Stowmarket, Suffolk, in January.

Searle died of compression of the neck and her husband Stephen Searle was charged with her murder. He was found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Searle, an ex-Royal Marine commando represented Stowmarket South division from 2013 to 2017 when he stood for re-election but lost his seat.