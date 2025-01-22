Exclusive: British Voters Deliver Damning Verdict On 'Dangerous Idiot' Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) via Associated Press

British voters have delivered a damning verdict on Donald Trump as he returns to the White House as American president.

Asked to describe the maverick Republican in a word by think-tank More in Common, the most popular response was “idiot” followed by “dangerous”.

Other adjectives used included “narcissist”, “arrogant” and “criminal”.

However, Brits also described him as “funny”, “good”, “strong” and “leader”.

The More in Common word cloud on Trump. More in Common

Overall, 3 in 5 Brits have a negative view of the new president, while 50% say they would have voted for his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, compared to just 28% for Trump.

However, the poll of more than 2,000 British adults also found that Trump is popular among men aged under 35, with 53% of them saying they would have voted for him if they could.

Meanwhile, 44% of Brits believe prime minister Keir Starmer should prioritise trying to establish a good working relationship with Trump, compared to 37% who think he should stand up to him.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common UK, said Brits have an “attitude of resigned pragmatism” when it comes to Trump.

He said: “British voters don’t like Trump anymore than they did in November and given the top word Brits used to describe him is idiot, that seems unlikely to change anytime soon.

“Nonetheless they see the importance of working with Trump and they are more likely than not to say the priority for Starmer should be working with rather than standing up to the president.

“The exception to that resignation are young men, with a majority of those under 35 saying they’d have voted for Trump over Harris, compared to just 28% of the population at large.

“As in many other western countries it does seem Trump’s brand of populism resonates with young men in particular.”