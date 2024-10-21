Exclusive: Kemi Badenoch Accused Of Dodging 'Tough Interviews' After Kuenssberg Snub

Kemi Badenoch is up against Robert Jenrick to be the next Tory leader. AP

Kemi Badenoch has been accused of dodging “tough interviews” after Laura Kuenssberg revealed she had turned down the chance to be grilled by BBC viewers.

Her rival to be the next Tory leader, Robert Jenrick, last week appeared on the presenter’s Sunday morning show.

During the interview, he was asked questions sent in by viewers.

On yesterday’s show, Kuenssberg said: “In a fortnight we’ll find out whether Robert Jenrick or Kemi Badenoch will be the new leader of the opposition.

“Last week Robert Jenrick was here and game enough to take your tough questions. Kemi Badenoch, despite our invitation to do the same, has so far declined.”

One MP who is supporting Jenrick told HuffPost UK: “Doing tough interviews is a core part of the job of leader of the opposition.”

But a Badenoch campaign source said: “Kemi is at a hustings in Colchester today having spent the weekend campaigning in the Isle of Wight, Hampshire, Wales and Hertfordshire.

“She did TalkTV and the GBNews debate live on TV last week but Kemi’s aim is to take her message direct to Tory members.”