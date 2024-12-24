Exclusive: Labour Voters Are The Most Likely To See Christmas As A Religious Festival

Larry the cat, chief mouser to the Cabinet Office, sits by the Christmas tree at 10 Downing Street. via Associated Press

Labour voters are the most likely to see Christmas as primarily a religious festival, according to a new poll.

The survey, by the More in Common think-tank, found that Conservative supporters see it as an opportunity to see family and friends.

Reform UK voters, meanwhile, are most likely to view the yuletide season as a chance to eat and drink.

According to the poll, 29% of Labour voters regard Christmas as a religious festival, compared to 28% of Tories, 24% of Reform supporters, 10% of Lib Dems and just 4% of Greens.

However, More in Common also found that the proportion of British people who see Christmas as a religious celebration has nearly halved in the last 60 years, from 35% to 18%.

However, the proportion who view it as an opportunity for eating and drinking has more than doubled - from 5% to 12% - over the same period.

Some 30% of Tories believe Christmas is an opportunity to see family and friends, compared to 24% of Labour voters and 20% of Reform backers.

The most popular choice for Reform voters is an occasion for eating and drinking, with 27% of them choosing that option.

The poll also showed that the Tories end the year two points ahead of Labour, with Reform UK in third place.

Kemi Badenoch’s party is on 28%, with Labour on 26% and Reform on 21%.

The Lib Dems are on 13% and the Greens are on 7%.