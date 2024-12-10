Exercising Exactly This Many Minutes A Day May Improve Your Memory

Bruno Nascimento via Unsplash

Study after study has linked exercising to a decreased risk of developing dementia, though proving causality is very difficult.

Still, new research published by University College London has found more heartening associations between memory and working out.

The study, published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, compared the results of cognitive tests taken by 76 men and women throughout the day to their activity trackers.

The participants ― all of whom were aged 60 and over ― all saw memory boosts that lasted for 24 hours after a surprisingly short period of exercise.

How much exercise was needed?

Just half an hour of exercise combined with at least six hours of sleep were associated with improved cognitive scores the following day.

The less time a participant spent sitting, the higher their memory scored tended to be too.

Not only does that suggest exercise may help with memory, but that the brain-boosting effects may last longer than we suspected, the study’s lead author Dr Mikaela Bloomberg said.

“Our findings suggest that the short-term memory benefits of physical activity may last longer than previously thought, possibly to the next day instead of just the few hours after exercise,” she explained.

“Getting more sleep, particularly deep sleep, seems to add to this memory improvement.”

More seems to be better, too ― for every extra 30 minutes participants spent exercising, researchers saw a 2-5% increase in their episodic and working memory scores (working memory, however, seemed to be more affected by sleep).

Does that mean 30 minutes of exercise a day will definitely improve my memory?

This study only found an association, and Dr Bloomberg admits its small size is a serious limitation.

“Though there is plenty of evidence to suggest physical activity might slow cognitive decline and reduce dementia risk, it’s still a matter of some debate,” she said.

But exercise is, as close to objectively as possible, absolutely amazing for us ― so it’s a good idea to follow NHS guidelines when planning your week.

They recommend 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of intense, activity a week.