The 1 Thing Experts Say You Shouldn't Use To Deter Wasps (And 6 Things To Try Instead)

They’re the second most hated bug in the UK, so it’s fair to say that wasps are not a welcome guest in a lot of homes this summer.

But, of course, during these warmer months, they tend to find their way into our kitchens and gardens anyway – sigh.

There are many ways to keep wasps at bay, including wearing the colour red, but some people on TikTok are taking their deterrent efforts to the extremes.

Discussing the petrol hack, Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, says: “We understand for many it can be slightly frightening to see black and yellow in their home and immediately think about the pain of being stung.

“But we urge everyone not to just think of themselves, but also about the wildlife.”

Safer ways to deter wasps from the home and garden

“Wasps play a vital role in keeping a gardening flourishing, as they help with pollination and keep pests from eating plants,” Bonnett says.

With that in mind, he recommends taking the following “safer and more humane” steps to deter them from your home:

Use scents they don’t like

Having certain scents where the wasps may enter will help deter them.

Scents such as peppermint and lemongrass are recommended as they can discourage wasps from building nests.

An essential oil diffuser by the window helps keep them at bay, Bonnett suggests.

Look out for leftover food

Make sure to look out for any fallen fruit or litter around the outside of your home as the wasps may decide where to nest based on the sweet, sugary scent.

Seal potential entry points

Take the time to spot any potential entry points where wasps can enter your home, especially the rooms that may be nearer to a nest, and have them properly sealed.

Install window netting

Having netting in place stops wasps from coming inside and potentially stinging you. This will also help keep other unwanted bugs from entering your home, such as mosquitoes and flies.

Position herbs on the windowsill

If you like to grow your own herbs at home, basil and thyme can be useful in deterring wasps. This way you don’t need to have the window shut all day.

Call in the professionals