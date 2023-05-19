The One Colour To Wear If You Hate Wasps

imageBROKER/Kevin Sawford via Getty Images

As we head into warmer months after what felt like the longest winter ever, there’s so much to look forward to. Beer gardens, brighter mornings, longer evenings, and did we mention, beer gardens?

Of course though, there are the bugs. So. Many. Bugs. Most of them like the humble butterfly are completely harmless but then there are wasps. According to conservation specialist Buglife, there are 9000 species of wasps in the UK and ideally, we’d like none of them to be in our homes. Fortunately, it turns out, there are some, uh, unique ways to keep the stripy stingers out of your home and away from your pints when out and about.

Advertisement

How To Keep Wasps Out Of Your Home

Wear Red Clothing

Did you know that most insects can’t see the colour red? This includes wasps! Wasps are drawn to brighter shades like yellows and whites because they look similar to the shades wasps look for from flowers and they’re not attracted to darker shades like blues and blacks but for clothing, the safest bet is red because wasps just can’t see it and therefore aren’t attracted to it.

Mix Basil and Garlic

Basil and garlic combined may sound dreamy to us but to wasps, this is revolting. Keeping basil plants and garlic cloves around your home – especially near windows – can help to keep the wasps outdoors.

Make Your Home Minty-Fresh

Wasps hate the smell of mints so if you mix some peppermint oil with dish soap and spray it around the home, not only will your home smell minty fresh but wasps will immediately steer clear. Alternatively, mint plants placed near windows or on tables will help keep them at bay, too!

Make The Most Of Cucumber Season

Summer is cucumber season and if you’re partial to adding them to salads or sandwiches, you might want to keep some cucumber aside for warding off wasps. Wasps hate the acidic taste of cucumber peel!

Advertisement

Make Your Own Wasp Traps

If you are the kind of person that likes to keep jam jars once you’re finished with them, you can use them for a makeshift wasp trap. Simply pierce a hole big enough for wasps in the lid of the jar, add some water or beer, some jam or honey to trap them. Alternatively, an open wine bottle can attract wasps.

Lay Off The Perfumes And Aftershaves

This probably isn’t all that surprising but those perfumes and aftershaves you wear to smell vaguely floral? They smell like flowers and therefore attract wasps! Lay off those sweet scents and keep it neutral to keep those pests away from you.

Splash The Cash (Or Pennies) Around