These Are The Burnout Symptoms To Watch Out For – And When It's Time To Call It Quits

Kerry Marshall via Getty Images Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden has been championed for her bravery and honesty after quitting her job due to burnout.

But while it is a feeling nearly all of us will probably experience once in our lifetime but the symptoms aren’t always clear.

Advertisement

In her resignation speech, Arden said she doesn’t have “enough in the tank” to continue with her job, explaining how “challenging” the past six years have taken a toll.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility – the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple,” said Arden, who has become a global figure renowned for her progressive politics and ability to cut through to the public.

I have massive respect for Jacinda Ardern for knowing when to step down. Why do politicians in Westminster not do this? — tobí rachel akins (@TobiRachel_) January 19, 2023

While most of us will never be a prime minister, every job has its challenges, and psychologist Dr. Tara Quinn-Cirillo tells HuffPost UK it is important to recognise the symptoms early.

Advertisement

What are some symptoms of burnout?

Tired/fatigue (most of the time)

Feeling of lack of control / helpless /defeated

Negative view of the world

Negative thought patterns

Self-doubt

Procrastination

Concentration/processing issues

Loss of enthusiasm for work/study

Lowered performance

Sleep issues

Mood changes/irritability

Loss of interest- friends/family/social

Some of these symptoms aren’t always synonymous with burnout, however.

More specific signs of burnout include...

Overwhelm – bury or drown beneath a mass of something

Overwhelm with emotions such as anxiety/stress or lowered moods

State of emotional and physical and mental exhaustion

Mounting deadlines and missed deadlines

A decline in emotional health

When should we make the decision to quit?

When you’ve acknowledged that you’re burnt out it can be confusing to know what you’re next steps should be. Dr. Quinn-Cirillo says you should put your needs in the spotlight.

“What are the risks of continuing this way of living to your emotional and physical health?” she asks. “Of course, you need to balance things such as income, etc but you can consider a number of options such as talking to HR, professional help such as a therapist, basically creating some space to address the situation.”

It may be beneficial for you to be signed off whilst you support your own needs and consider your long-term options. “It doesn’t have to be a big bold move. “You may want to consider your employment options and any other triggers for your overwhelm,” Quinn-Cirillo adds.

Advertisement

“These can be outside of work too. Consider things such as perfectionism which may contribute to burnout too.”

Things you can do to begin to address signs and prevent possible burnout are:

Setting boundaries

Letting go of perfectionism

Seeking support

Talking to others

Sleeping

Connecting with nature

Having hobbies and valued activities

Targeted time out

Limited media consumption

How to deal with feelings of guilt over quitting due to burnout

You need to be kind to yourself and prioritise your well-being. “Recognise the pattern of overwhelm and burnout and the risk of continuing in this manner,” Quinn-Cirillo says.

She continues: “What are your values about your own health and well-being? How will you achieve a balanced life if you push yourself to the point of risking your health and mental health?”

Quinn-Cirillo also thinks you should be aware of the opinions and actions of others. “There can be toxic work cultures that can impact our views on looking after ourselves and perpetuate staying in an unhealthy work/life pattern.

Advertisement

“Consider the fact that other people may make you feel possible guilt for stopping things such as work, projects, voluntary work, and other commitments,” she adds.

“Be aware of those ‘I should’ thoughts. These can add to the guilt. They can lead to resentment, and anxiety and lead to more overwhelm and less valued living.”

Jacinda Ardern is the opposite of the power-mad zombies who misgovern the UK. Bereft of ideas, they cling onto power for power's sake, and are prepared to destroy anything and anyone standing in their way, in an effort to retain it. — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) January 19, 2023

.@jacindaardern showed the world a new style of leadership by deciding to foreground kindness and empathy. Her example has been a shining light to many, especially women. I congratulate her on all she has achieved to date and wish her well in this next phase of her life. — Julia Gillard (@JuliaGillard) January 19, 2023

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern---a kind, competent, empathetic leader. The world will miss her when she steps down. pic.twitter.com/bbbT8Ld0u9 — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) January 19, 2023

Advertisement