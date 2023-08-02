Expert Warning Over The One Thing You Should Never Wear To Bed

bymuratdeniz via Getty Images

When it comes to sleeping attire, it seems that we all vary quite greatly. A YouGov poll released last year found that around half of the nation sleeps in pyjamas and one in five people sleeps in pyjamas and underwear. Men are more likely to sleep without underwear or only in underwear but, as it turns out, it should really be those of us with vaginas that go commando at night.

This is because, according to Consultant Gynaecologist, Anne Henderson, working on behalf of Canesten, our vulvas shouldn’t be covered 24/7 as this can lead to a build-up of moisture, cause chafing and irritation – particularly if synthetic fibres are worn.

This build-up of moisture can lead to a yeast infection, commonly known as thrush – a condition which can cause itching, discharge and pain when peeing or having sex.

Of course for some of us, wearing underwear while we’re on our period is essential, especially if we don’t use period products such as tampons or menstrual cups. Henderson agrees that when there is a “need” such as this, it’s fine to wear underwear but urges that it’s vital to wear the right kind of underwear to prevent moisture build-up.

Which underwear prevents thrush?

According to Henderson, there is some evidence that tighter underwear, such as thongs, can increase the risk of localised irritation as well as infections like thrush and cystitis. She urges that looser styles, such as French knickers may be especially beneficial for people who have recurrent vulval-vaginal problems.

However, you don’t need to throw your gorgeous g-strings out right away. While you shouldn’t wear these slinky garms every day, it’s safe to wear them intermittently.

When buying underwear, make sure that you buy material made of breathable fibres as sweat, moisture, and discharge are more likely to be absorbed into the fibres meaning that you’ll be dry and comfortable down there.

How do I know if I have thrush?

According to the NHS, these are the symptoms of vaginal thrush:

white vaginal discharge (often like cottage cheese), which does not usually smell

itching and irritation around the vagina

soreness and stinging during sex or when you pee